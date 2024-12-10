Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Security Concerns Amid Parliamentary Session
AAP leader Sanjay Singh calls for a discussion on rising crime rates and security threats in Delhi during the winter session of Parliament. He highlights recent incidents, including bomb threats and high-profile attacks, urging action under Rule 267 as Parliament faces disruptions over various issues.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has submitted a suspension of business notice to address the escalating security issues in India's capital, Delhi. Singh emphasized the rise in crimes and threats to public officials, highlighting the presence of key government figures in the city.
Singh underscored recent alarming incidents such as a bomb blast in Prashant Vihar and a threatening email sent to a school in Rohini. Notably, an innocent child was brutally murdered in Shalimar Bagh, and numerous schools received bomb threats, casting a shadow over Delhi's reputation. He also highlighted a brazen daylight murder of a businessman in Shahdara. Additionally, Singh mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out the ongoing political tensions and security lapses during the current winter session of Parliament.
Singh has requested a discussion on these critical issues under Rule 267. As of Monday, over 40 schools in Delhi have been targeted with bomb threats demanding a ransom. Singh also issued a zero-hour notice regarding the farmers' protests. Both parliamentary houses experienced disruptions, leading to adjournments, amid the winter session continuing until December 20.
