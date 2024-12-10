Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Security Concerns Amid Parliamentary Session

AAP leader Sanjay Singh calls for a discussion on rising crime rates and security threats in Delhi during the winter session of Parliament. He highlights recent incidents, including bomb threats and high-profile attacks, urging action under Rule 267 as Parliament faces disruptions over various issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:53 IST
Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Security Concerns Amid Parliamentary Session
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has submitted a suspension of business notice to address the escalating security issues in India's capital, Delhi. Singh emphasized the rise in crimes and threats to public officials, highlighting the presence of key government figures in the city.

Singh underscored recent alarming incidents such as a bomb blast in Prashant Vihar and a threatening email sent to a school in Rohini. Notably, an innocent child was brutally murdered in Shalimar Bagh, and numerous schools received bomb threats, casting a shadow over Delhi's reputation. He also highlighted a brazen daylight murder of a businessman in Shahdara. Additionally, Singh mentioned the alleged attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing out the ongoing political tensions and security lapses during the current winter session of Parliament.

Singh has requested a discussion on these critical issues under Rule 267. As of Monday, over 40 schools in Delhi have been targeted with bomb threats demanding a ransom. Singh also issued a zero-hour notice regarding the farmers' protests. Both parliamentary houses experienced disruptions, leading to adjournments, amid the winter session continuing until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024