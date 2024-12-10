Left Menu

Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' as Corruption Symbol

Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal, unveiling a video of his luxurious residence termed the 'Sheesh Mahal.' Sachdeva claims the house, akin to a 7-star resort, symbolizes corruption and misuse of public funds, challenging Kejriwal to disclose its opulence to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:04 IST
BJP state President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed criticism, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva has labeled the Delhi government as a 'government of scam,' targeting former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva shared footage of Kejriwal's opulent residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal,' accusing it of being a 'museum of corruption' rather than a CM's home.

The BJP leader highlighted luxurious features likening the residence to a 7-star resort, complete with granite fittings, a high-end gym, sauna, and jacuzzi baths. Sachdeva asserted that the property symbolizes the black money allegedly amassed by Kejriwal, who claims to be a common man, and challenged him to reveal this to the public.

Releasing the details on social media, Sachdeva alleged that approximately Rs 3.75 crore has been spent on the lavish amenities, including marble, granite, and gym installations. He criticized Kejriwal for apparent hypocrisy and suggested that funds were misused, especially during the pandemic, drawing protests from BJP last year over similar allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

