Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' as Corruption Symbol

In a pointed criticism, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva has labeled the Delhi government as a 'government of scam,' targeting former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva shared footage of Kejriwal's opulent residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal,' accusing it of being a 'museum of corruption' rather than a CM's home.

The BJP leader highlighted luxurious features likening the residence to a 7-star resort, complete with granite fittings, a high-end gym, sauna, and jacuzzi baths. Sachdeva asserted that the property symbolizes the black money allegedly amassed by Kejriwal, who claims to be a common man, and challenged him to reveal this to the public.

Releasing the details on social media, Sachdeva alleged that approximately Rs 3.75 crore has been spent on the lavish amenities, including marble, granite, and gym installations. He criticized Kejriwal for apparent hypocrisy and suggested that funds were misused, especially during the pandemic, drawing protests from BJP last year over similar allegations.

