Farewell to a Visionary: SM Krishna’s Legacy in Karnataka

Karnataka mourns the passing of SM Krishna, former Chief Minister and esteemed political leader. His transformative contributions to the state's development are lauded by politicians across parties. A state holiday and three-day mourning have been declared as tributes pour in for this towering figure in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:34 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a somber development for Karnataka, political leaders across party lines have united in mourning the loss of SM Krishna, the former Chief Minister and veteran political figure, whose death was announced on Tuesday. Krishna, aged 92, was celebrated for his significant contributions to Karnataka and Indian politics.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, a Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, described Krishna's passing as a 'huge loss' and remembered him as a 'tall leader.' Similarly, BJP's Jagadish Shettar hailed him as one of Karnataka's greatest leaders who significantly advanced the state's development during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a state holiday for schools and government offices, alongside a three-day mourning period to honor SM Krishna's memory. Tributes also came from BJP stalwarts like BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda, who acknowledged Krishna's pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into a thriving city and his disciplined, visionary life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

