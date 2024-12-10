Left Menu

Russian Gas Exports Hold Steady Amid Austria Spike

Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable, with a notable increase in nominations to Austria from Slovakia, reaching the highest level since November 15. This spike follows Gazprom's cut in supplies to Austrian company OMV, leading other firms to maintain steady gas flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:57 IST
Russian Gas Exports Hold Steady Amid Austria Spike

On Tuesday, Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remained stable, with supply requests to Austria from Slovakia increasing by 15.7% since Monday, according to data released. This surge marks the highest level since November 15.

The focus on Russian gas supplies to Austria intensified after Gazprom halted deliveries to Vienna-based OMV due to a contractual dispute. In response, other energy firms stepped in to purchase the gas originally allocated to OMV, ensuring continued supply.

Gazprom has announced it will deliver 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe through Ukraine on Tuesday, matching Monday's volume. Additionally, requests to Austria from Slovakia saw significant growth, while Slovakia to the Czech Republic's nominations showed a slight decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024