Russian Gas Exports Hold Steady Amid Austria Spike
Russian gas exports to Europe through Ukraine remained stable, with a notable increase in nominations to Austria from Slovakia, reaching the highest level since November 15. This spike follows Gazprom's cut in supplies to Austrian company OMV, leading other firms to maintain steady gas flows.
On Tuesday, Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remained stable, with supply requests to Austria from Slovakia increasing by 15.7% since Monday, according to data released. This surge marks the highest level since November 15.
The focus on Russian gas supplies to Austria intensified after Gazprom halted deliveries to Vienna-based OMV due to a contractual dispute. In response, other energy firms stepped in to purchase the gas originally allocated to OMV, ensuring continued supply.
Gazprom has announced it will deliver 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe through Ukraine on Tuesday, matching Monday's volume. Additionally, requests to Austria from Slovakia saw significant growth, while Slovakia to the Czech Republic's nominations showed a slight decline.
