Opposition Plans No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Amid Parliamentary Chaos

The Opposition-led INDIA bloc has announced the intention to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing issues with parliamentary proceedings. The move is part of a larger protest against the ruling party, as opposition leaders demand discussion on key issues like employment, inflation, and the Adani controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:57 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up to introduce a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, leaders from the INDIA bloc have already signed the resolution.

Gohil emphasized the disruption in Parliamentary proceedings, alleging that the ruling party's behavior hindered constructive discussions. 'Our fight is with the ideology of the government,' Gohil remarked, highlighting that the opposition is frustrated by the current situation where their voices are being drowned out. Today, INDIA bloc leaders planned to submit their motion, with TMC walking out in protest over what they describe as the 'murder' of Parliament.

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Sushmita Dev stressed the constitutional legitimacy of the motion. 'We want to raise public issues,' she said, elaborating on topics such as employment and inflation that the opposition aims to discuss. Dev accused the BJP of sidestepping these debates, prompting TMC's walkout. Meanwhile, scenes turned chaotic in Parliament as both Houses faced early adjournments amid heated exchanges. Accusations flew as the Congress-led opposition criticized the government for stalling debate, while members of the ruling party attributed disruptions to opposition tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

