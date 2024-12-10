Equity Mutual Funds: November's Slowdown Amid Market Volatility

Equity mutual funds in India experienced a significant slowdown in November, with inflows dropping by 14% to Rs 35,943 crore, as noted by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The decline is attributed to heightened market volatility fueled by various macroeconomic factors and geopolitical tensions.

This marks the 45th consecutive month of net inflows into equity-oriented schemes, illustrating the growing trust and participation among investors in such funds. Despite this success, the monthly contributions via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remained largely unchanged at Rs 25,320 crore.

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management reached a new milestone of Rs 68.08 lakh crore, fueled by robust inflows into growth schemes, defying a tumultuous period in the stock markets. This achievement reflects investors' long-term financial commitment, even amid short-term market turbulence.

