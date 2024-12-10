Left Menu

Equity Mutual Funds: November's Slowdown Amid Market Volatility

Equity mutual funds in India saw a 14% month-on-month decline in inflows to Rs 35,943 crore in November, against a backdrop of market volatility and geopolitical tensions. However, the industry sustained net inflows for 45 consecutive months, with assets reaching Rs 68.08 lakh crore despite fluctuations in contributions and fund categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:18 IST
Equity Mutual Funds: November's Slowdown Amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Equity mutual funds in India experienced a significant slowdown in November, with inflows dropping by 14% to Rs 35,943 crore, as noted by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The decline is attributed to heightened market volatility fueled by various macroeconomic factors and geopolitical tensions.

This marks the 45th consecutive month of net inflows into equity-oriented schemes, illustrating the growing trust and participation among investors in such funds. Despite this success, the monthly contributions via Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) remained largely unchanged at Rs 25,320 crore.

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management reached a new milestone of Rs 68.08 lakh crore, fueled by robust inflows into growth schemes, defying a tumultuous period in the stock markets. This achievement reflects investors' long-term financial commitment, even amid short-term market turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024