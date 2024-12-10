Left Menu

Delhi CM Demands Probe After Jungle Jamboree Fire Scare

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has called for an investigation following a fire at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant. The fire spread to a nearby coaching centre, forcing children to evacuate. Despite previous orders for closure due to safety concerns, the restaurant remained operational. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi expressed grave concerns over the safety protocols at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Rajouri Garden, after a fire erupted on Monday. The blaze extended to a coaching centre located above the restaurant, a situation made worse by the revelation that the venue's fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had already been revoked by the fire department. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had also mandated the restaurant's closure, raising pressing questions as to why it continued to operate. The Delhi Police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

Atishi commended the Delhi Fire Service for its quick reaction. "A large fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant yesterday," she stated. "We all observed the distressing footage of children jumping out of windows as the fire spread to the upper floors. Eleven fire tenders arrived swiftly to battle the blaze, and I am relieved to report there were no casualties. Nevertheless, the onus is now to investigate why the restaurant was open despite directives to shut down."

The Chief Minister pledged strict repercussions for negligence. "We will ensure those responsible face strict action," Atishi declared. She also directed the Delhi Fire Service to conduct a comprehensive safety audit across Delhi's establishments. "Any restaurant operating without a valid fire license must face immediate action," she warned. In a separate statement, the MCD blamed a wiring short circuit for the fire and confirmed that, apart from a woman who slipped while evacuating, there were no injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

