Lalu Yadav's Endorsement Sparks INDIA Bloc Leadership Debate

Calls for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA Bloc have intensified, with support from Lalu Yadav and mixed reactions from political figures. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut urged inclusive discussions, emphasizing unity, while TMC's Kalyan Banerjee criticized Congress leadership. Speculation grows over the alliance's future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the call for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA Bloc gains momentum, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut highlighted the importance of strengthening the alliance. Raut's statement followed former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's support for Banerjee's leadership within the opposition coalition.

In an interview with ANI, Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for dialogue among allies, including TMC, Lalu Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, on the INDIA alliance's direction. He encouraged Congress to actively participate in these discussions without questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership, affirming that Gandhi remains a central leader.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav sparked political discussions by advocating for Mamata Banerjee's leadership of the INDIA Bloc. His remarks have elicited varied reactions, challenging Congress's dominance in the alliance. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee supported his claim, criticizing Congress's leadership while promoting Banerjee as a strategic political force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

