British oil giant Shell reached a settlement on Tuesday with the environmental group Greenpeace, ending legal proceedings initiated after activists boarded one of Shell's oil production vessels in a protest last year.

As part of the settlement, Greenpeace will pay £300,000 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), halting protests at four of Shell's northern North Sea sites, described by Greenpeace as declining fields but touted by Shell as vital platforms.

Shell claimed the payment recognizes the significant safety risks posed by the sea protest. Greenpeace, however, believes Shell settled to alleviate negative public relations pressure associated with the lawsuit against environmental campaigners.

