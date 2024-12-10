Shell Settles Lawsuit with Greenpeace Over North Sea Protest
Shell has settled a lawsuit against Greenpeace after activists protested by boarding an oil production vessel. Greenpeace agreed to pay the RNLI £300,000 and halt protests temporarily at four Shell sites. The lawsuit stemmed from a protest near the Canary Islands aimed at raising awareness about oil drilling.
British oil giant Shell reached a settlement on Tuesday with the environmental group Greenpeace, ending legal proceedings initiated after activists boarded one of Shell's oil production vessels in a protest last year.
As part of the settlement, Greenpeace will pay £300,000 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI), halting protests at four of Shell's northern North Sea sites, described by Greenpeace as declining fields but touted by Shell as vital platforms.
Shell claimed the payment recognizes the significant safety risks posed by the sea protest. Greenpeace, however, believes Shell settled to alleviate negative public relations pressure associated with the lawsuit against environmental campaigners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shell
- Greenpeace
- lawsuit
- RNLI
- North Sea
- protest
- oil
- gas
- Canary Islands
- vessel
ALSO READ
Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
Economic Toll of Protests: Pakistan Faces Major Financial Strain
Sambhal Turmoil: Political Storm over Mosque Survey Violence