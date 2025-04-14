Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Sino-U.S. Tariff Tensions Spike

China's exports surged in March, but an intensifying trade war with the U.S. threatens economic growth. While exports outpaced expectations, imports fell, resulting in market turbulence. Both nations have imposed significant tariffs on each other, potentially impacting global trade and economic forecasts.

Updated: 14-04-2025 09:53 IST
China's exports experienced a significant increase in March as factories accelerated shipments ahead of impending U.S. tariffs. However, the escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S. cast a shadow over future economic growth prospects.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified tariffs on Chinese imports, a move analysts believe could disrupt global trade trends and deter business investments. Despite exceeding expectations with a 12.4% rise in exports, Chinese imports saw a decline, further shaking financial markets.

Amidst these tensions, China remains committed to countering U.S. tariffs and stabilizing its economy. The trade conflict forewarns of severe impacts on global growth, with predictions of noteworthy reductions in GDP forecasts, should the dispute persist.

