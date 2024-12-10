Ukrzaliznytsia's 37% Freight Tariff Hike Amid Railway Struggles
Ukrzaliznytsia is increasing freight tariffs by 37% to address rising fuel, electricity, and equipment repair costs amid Russian attacks. This decision faces opposition from farmers and steelmakers who fear the price hike will further harm Ukrainian exports of grain and metal products, already hit by a reduced sowing area and global challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:04 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, announced a 37% increase in freight tariffs, citing soaring costs for fuel, electricity, and equipment repairs amid ongoing Russian aggressions.
The decision is contentious, with farmers and steelmakers opposing the hike due to its potential impact on Ukrainian exports, particularly grain and metal products.
Industry associations, including the UCAB and UGA, warn that the tariff increase could exacerbate difficulties for farmers who are already grappling with falling global food prices and a reduced sowing area due to adverse conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Attacks Escalate in Ukraine: Southern and Southeastern Regions Targeted
Search Continues for Missing Railway Officer in Arunachal Pradesh
Steel Sector Under Pressure: Impact of Chinese Exports and Global Economic Shifts
Rebuilding Power: Global Aid Boosts Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Ukraine's Air Force Shows Resilience Amid Russian Drone Attacks