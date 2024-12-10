Ukrzaliznytsia's 37% Freight Tariff Hike Amid Railway Struggles

Ukrainian national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, announced a 37% increase in freight tariffs, citing soaring costs for fuel, electricity, and equipment repairs amid ongoing Russian aggressions.

The decision is contentious, with farmers and steelmakers opposing the hike due to its potential impact on Ukrainian exports, particularly grain and metal products.

Industry associations, including the UCAB and UGA, warn that the tariff increase could exacerbate difficulties for farmers who are already grappling with falling global food prices and a reduced sowing area due to adverse conditions.

