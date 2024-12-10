Air Force Academy Graduation Parade Set for December 14

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, is set to preside over the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, located near Hyderabad, on December 14, as announced by officials. The event, noted for its military precision, is a celebration of the successful pre-commissioning training of flight cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Chief of the Air Staff will serve as the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade. During this ceremony, the RO will award the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. The event will also feature the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to flight cadets and officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and one invited officer from a friendly foreign nation upon the completion of their training.

This year's Combined Graduation Parade will introduce the inaugural batch of Weapon Systems branch officers into the IAF. The flight cadet from the Flying branch who achieves the highest merit will be honored with the prestigious 'President's Plaque' and the 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour' and will command the parade.

Air Chief Marshal Singh is also expected to present the 'President's Plaque' to the top-ranking cadet in the Ground duty branch. Among the highlights of the ceremony will be aerial demonstrations by the SU-30 MKI, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), and the 'Sarang' helicopter display team. These displays, along with fly pasts by the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft, will be integral parts of the event, which is sure to captivate attendees. (ANI)

