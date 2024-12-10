Punjab Pushes for Swift Release of Jal Jeevan Mission Funds

Punjab's Water Supply and Sanitation Minister, Hardip Singh Mundian, has called on Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to hasten the release of Rs 161 crore, which is the first pending installment for the 2024-25 fiscal year allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This appeal was made during a review meeting focused on the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), where Mundian underscored Punjab's dedication to providing clean drinking water and attaining Model Plus status in all villages under SBM (G).

Union Minister Patil responded by promising swift action on the fund release, while commending Punjab's achievements in rural sanitation and the state's Faecal Sludge Management (FSM) policy. An official statement clarified that the Rs 161 crore funding would be prioritized to bolster the mission's implementation across Punjab.

Mundian reiterated the significance of ensuring regular potable water access for residents and highlighted Punjab's strides towards achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in rural regions. He stressed the state's proactive stance with their FSM policy and upcoming reconstitution of Gram Panchayats following recent elections. Patil acknowledged Punjab's accomplishments across various SBM (G) parameters in rural areas, specially appreciating the FSM policy introduction.

