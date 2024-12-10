Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of Man in Lucknow
A 40-year-old man named Sonu was discovered dead in a farmland in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation. The cause of death remains unknown, though multiple injury marks were observed. Authorities have launched a probe following a complaint from the victim's family.
A 40-year-old man has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police inquiry. As per authorities, the deceased, identified as Sonu, was discovered at Raith village, falling within the jurisdiction of Bakshi Ka Talab police station.
Locals stumbled upon Sonu's body in a farmland, noticing multiple injury marks on him. The precise cause of death has yet to be determined. Police officials, upon notification, arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and dispatched it for post-mortem examination, according to DCP North Jiten Kumar Dubey.
A case has been filed based on a report from the victim's family, and an investigation is underway. Authorities continue to explore the circumstances surrounding the incident as more information is awaited.

