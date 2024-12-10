Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of Man in Lucknow

A 40-year-old man named Sonu was discovered dead in a farmland in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, sparking a police investigation. The cause of death remains unknown, though multiple injury marks were observed. Authorities have launched a probe following a complaint from the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:56 IST
Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of Man in Lucknow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man has been found dead under suspicious circumstances in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police inquiry. As per authorities, the deceased, identified as Sonu, was discovered at Raith village, falling within the jurisdiction of Bakshi Ka Talab police station.

Locals stumbled upon Sonu's body in a farmland, noticing multiple injury marks on him. The precise cause of death has yet to be determined. Police officials, upon notification, arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and dispatched it for post-mortem examination, according to DCP North Jiten Kumar Dubey.

A case has been filed based on a report from the victim's family, and an investigation is underway. Authorities continue to explore the circumstances surrounding the incident as more information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024