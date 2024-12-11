Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sets Guinness Record with Mass Gita Recitation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated a Guinness World Record for the mass recitation of the Gita's 'Karma Yog' chapter. Over 5,000 Acharyas participated in this historic event in Bhopal. CM Yadav also announced significant financial transfers to beneficiaries under state welfare schemes, marking his government's anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:15 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav holding the certificate of Guinness World Records (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic gathering at Bhopal's Lal Parade ground, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended warm congratulations as over 5,000 Acharyas collectively recited the third chapter of the holy Gita's 'Karma Yog', achieving a Guinness World Record. The event was organized in celebration of Gita Jayanti, with the Guinness team present to award the certificate.

Addressing the attendees, CM Yadav expressed pride in this monumental accomplishment and emphasized the cultural significance of the event. He applauded the Culture Department's efforts in organizing the record-setting recitation and mentioned the transfer of Rs1,572 crore to 1.28 crore Ladli Behans and Rs 334.38 crore to 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme, advancing the state's welfare initiatives.

Marking the state government's anniversary, the CM announced the start of 'Jankalyan Parv' from December 11 to 26. Additionally, a 40-day outreach program will see government officials visiting various regions to promote state welfare schemes. The CM highlighted the timeless global appeal of the Gita, which continues to inspire and educate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

