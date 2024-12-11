Madhya Pradesh Sets Guinness Record with Mass Gita Recitation

In a historic gathering at Bhopal's Lal Parade ground, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended warm congratulations as over 5,000 Acharyas collectively recited the third chapter of the holy Gita's 'Karma Yog', achieving a Guinness World Record. The event was organized in celebration of Gita Jayanti, with the Guinness team present to award the certificate.

Addressing the attendees, CM Yadav expressed pride in this monumental accomplishment and emphasized the cultural significance of the event. He applauded the Culture Department's efforts in organizing the record-setting recitation and mentioned the transfer of Rs1,572 crore to 1.28 crore Ladli Behans and Rs 334.38 crore to 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme, advancing the state's welfare initiatives.

Marking the state government's anniversary, the CM announced the start of 'Jankalyan Parv' from December 11 to 26. Additionally, a 40-day outreach program will see government officials visiting various regions to promote state welfare schemes. The CM highlighted the timeless global appeal of the Gita, which continues to inspire and educate.

