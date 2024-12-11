Left Menu

Druzhba Pipeline Unscathed Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

Kazakhstan's pipeline operator Kaztransoil confirmed that the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian and Kazakh oil to Europe, remained undamaged despite Ukrainian overnight attacks on Russian targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:28 IST
Druzhba Pipeline Unscathed Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

The Druzhba oil pipeline, a critical conduit for Russian and Kazakh oil to Europe, escaped damage during recent Ukrainian attacks aimed at Russian targets, Kazakhstan pipeline operator Kaztransoil announced on Wednesday.

Druzhba, which stands as a significant artery for European oil supply, remained intact amidst intensified regional tensions.

Kaztransoil's statement offers reassurance of uninterrupted oil flow, even as geopolitical unrest continues to challenge stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024