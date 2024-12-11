Druzhba Pipeline Unscathed Amidst Ukraine-Russia Tensions

The Druzhba oil pipeline, a critical conduit for Russian and Kazakh oil to Europe, escaped damage during recent Ukrainian attacks aimed at Russian targets, Kazakhstan pipeline operator Kaztransoil announced on Wednesday.

Druzhba, which stands as a significant artery for European oil supply, remained intact amidst intensified regional tensions.

Kaztransoil's statement offers reassurance of uninterrupted oil flow, even as geopolitical unrest continues to challenge stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)