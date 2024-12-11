Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Urges Unity as Parliament Debates Soros and Adani Controversies

Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party stresses the importance of keeping Parliament functional, distancing from both the Soros and Adani issues. Opposition demands a debate on the Constitution, amidst speculation on BJP's links with industrialist Adani. Rajya Sabha faces temporary suspension due to ongoing disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:16 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement aimed at promoting parliamentary function, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav declared her party's neutral stance on the controversies surrounding George Soros and industrialist Gautam Adani. She reiterated the need for the House to maintain its activities despite distractions.

Meanwhile, the opposition is rallying for an essential debate on the Constitution scheduled for December 13th, as asserted by Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that derogatory remarks should not derail the pressing discussions required in Parliament, particularly the allegations surrounding Adani, which the BJP allegedly avoids addressing.

During heated debates, Congressman Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, demanding government accountability. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal responded with allegations of Congress's ties to external influences. Concurrently, discussions stalled in the Rajya Sabha over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

