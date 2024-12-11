Samajwadi Party Urges Unity as Parliament Debates Soros and Adani Controversies

In a statement aimed at promoting parliamentary function, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav declared her party's neutral stance on the controversies surrounding George Soros and industrialist Gautam Adani. She reiterated the need for the House to maintain its activities despite distractions.

Meanwhile, the opposition is rallying for an essential debate on the Constitution scheduled for December 13th, as asserted by Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that derogatory remarks should not derail the pressing discussions required in Parliament, particularly the allegations surrounding Adani, which the BJP allegedly avoids addressing.

During heated debates, Congressman Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, demanding government accountability. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal responded with allegations of Congress's ties to external influences. Concurrently, discussions stalled in the Rajya Sabha over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

