Samajwadi Party Urges Unity as Parliament Debates Soros and Adani Controversies
Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party stresses the importance of keeping Parliament functional, distancing from both the Soros and Adani issues. Opposition demands a debate on the Constitution, amidst speculation on BJP's links with industrialist Adani. Rajya Sabha faces temporary suspension due to ongoing disputes.
- Country:
- India
In a statement aimed at promoting parliamentary function, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav declared her party's neutral stance on the controversies surrounding George Soros and industrialist Gautam Adani. She reiterated the need for the House to maintain its activities despite distractions.
Meanwhile, the opposition is rallying for an essential debate on the Constitution scheduled for December 13th, as asserted by Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that derogatory remarks should not derail the pressing discussions required in Parliament, particularly the allegations surrounding Adani, which the BJP allegedly avoids addressing.
During heated debates, Congressman Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the dire situation in Manipur, demanding government accountability. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal responded with allegations of Congress's ties to external influences. Concurrently, discussions stalled in the Rajya Sabha over a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samajwadi
- Adani
- Parliament
- George Soros
- Dimple Yadav
- Rahul Gandhi
- Manipur
- Congress
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Judiciary's Role Amid Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
Political Tensions Escalate: Rahul Gandhi Heads to Sambhal Amid Controversy
A wall obstructs path of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs; PM Modi, RSS strengthening that wall: Rahul Gandhi.
Constitution not just a book but India's thinking for thousands of years; it is about truth, non-violence: Rahul Gandhi.
UPA govt weakened wall in path of backward sections but we did not weaken wall to extent we should have: Rahul Gandhi.