Bansuri Swaraj Faces Defamation Suit from AAP's Satyendra Jain

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has been served a defamation notice by Rohini District Court in a suit filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain claims Swaraj made defamatory comments during an October 2023 TV interview, seeking damages and content removal ahead of a February 2025 court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:18 IST
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, the Rohini District Court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj in a defamation lawsuit initiated by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. The lawsuit stems from an interview Swaraj gave to a television channel in October 2023, during which Jain alleges she made defamatory remarks about him.

Senior Civil Judge Naina Gupta, who presided over the matter, has called upon Bansuri Swaraj and other involved parties to respond to the defamation suit. The court has set the next hearing for February 22, 2025. Meanwhile, Jain has requested the TV channel to remove the content in question and prevent further defamatory statements from Swaraj. His suit includes a symbolic damage claim of one rupee, along with a criminal defamation complaint already filed at Rouse Avenue Court.

Jain, a former Delhi Minister, contends that the comments made by Swaraj were aimed at tarnishing his reputation and gaining political leverage. The accusations included claims of recovered funds and gold from Jain's home during an Enforcement Directorate raid, allegations Jain claims are baseless and part of a smear campaign. The court will assess these claims as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

