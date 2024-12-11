CBI Arrests Indian Bank Advocate in Bribery Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Indian Bank panel advocate in Kolhapur for accepting a Rs1.70 lakh bribe. The advocate had initially demanded Rs2.5 lakh to defer possession of a mortgaged property. A CBI trap caught the accused, with incriminating documents recovered during searches.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a panel advocate of the Indian Bank in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1.70 lakh from a complainant. The advocate had initially demanded Rs2.5 lakh, which was negotiated down in exchange for postponing the possession of a mortgaged property.
According to a CBI statement, a case was registered on December 10, 2024, following a complaint against the advocate who sought a bribe to defer property possession tied to a non-performing asset loan of Rs5.5 crore. The negotiation reduced the bribe to Rs1.70 lakh, which he accepted at his office.
The CBI's operation led to a red-handed arrest, yielding incriminating documents from searches at the accused's premises in Ichalkaranji. He is set to appear before the Hon'ble District Judge-1 at Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, on December 11, 2024, as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
