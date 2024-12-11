Reliance NU Suntech Secures Record-Breaking Solar Project
Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured India's largest solar project with a 930 MW capacity and a 1,860 MWh battery storage system, awarded by SECI during an e-reverse auction. The project will operate on a build-own-operate basis and connect to interstate transmission.
Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has won the contract for India's largest solar project, boasting a 930 MW capacity paired with a 1,860 MWh battery storage system. This major achievement was confirmed following an e-reverse auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), as announced by Reliance Power.
The innovative project demands a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh, ensuring a robust four-hour power backup output. The winning bid secured the tariff at Rs 3.53 /kWh, though the formal Letter of Award from SECI is still pending.
Set to be developed under a build-own-operate model, the project will integrate with the interstate transmission system, adhering to Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) guidelines. SECI's latest auction focused on enhancing India's renewable energy infrastructure, offering a total capacity of 2,000 MW of solar power with 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh storage capabilities.
