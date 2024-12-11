Mizoram Strengthens Drug Battle with New Narcotics Stations

In a major move to crack down on drug abuse and control narcotics supply within Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated two new Excise and Narcotics Stations. The stations are located in the freshly established district capitals of Saitual and Khawzawl in the state's eastern region.

Since assuming office on December 8 last year, CM Lalduhoma has prioritized tackling drug abuse. His commitment was evident when he visited a privately run deaddiction centre on his swearing-in day. The state government, under his leadership, has conducted multiple consultation meetings with NGOs, churches, and relevant departments to strategize on decreasing both the supply and demand for drugs. Amendments to current laws are also being considered to reinforce enforcement mechanisms.

Another Excise and Narcotics Station is set to open in Hnahthial, with Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar presiding over the inauguration. The government's all-encompassing approach aims to protect the youth and strives towards a drug-free Mizoram. With a significant portion of drugs coming from Myanmar, these initiatives, paired with community cooperation, are vital in addressing the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)