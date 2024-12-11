Revitalizing India's Economy Through Agricultural Diversification

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared agriculture as the backbone of India's economy while emphasizing the importance of animal husbandry. As the nation aims to become the third-largest economy, Chouhan has called for increased focus on crop diversification and technological advancements.

Addressing the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Chouhan articulated his belief in doubling farmers' income by promoting diverse farming practices such as fruit, flower, and medicinal crop cultivation alongside dairy and beekeeping. During his visit to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, he commended the institution's work and reviewed their progress in animal cloning and gene editing.

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmers' prosperity, Chouhan praised local innovations, including 'Lakhpati Didis', and stressed the importance of women's empowerment initiatives. He encouraged the use of technology to increase milk production and laid the foundation for a new boys' hostel, pledging continued support for agricultural development and diversification.

