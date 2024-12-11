Left Menu

Remembering SM Krishna: A Legacy of Simplicity and Leadership

Nikhil Kumaraswamy pays tribute to former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, highlighting his simplicity, kindness, and impact on Karnataka's IT industry. During Krishna's condolence ceremony, Nikhil shared a personal story about Krishna's support after his 2019 election loss, illustrating Krishna's inspirational mentorship and contribution to state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:26 IST
President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, Nikhil Kumaraswamy (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, State President of Youth Janata Dal, paid his final respects to former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna in Somanahalli village on Wednesday. Following the ceremony, Nikhil delivered a heartfelt tribute, reminiscing on Krishna's influence and legacy. He described Krishna as a leader of profound simplicity and humility.

Reflecting on a personal encounter, Nikhil recounted Krishna's supportive gesture following his 2019 Lok Sabha elections defeat from Mandya. Krishna, having noticed Nikhil's emotional post on Twitter, personally reached out to commend his openness and character, offering words of encouragement for his future endeavors.

Nikhil emphasized the lasting impact of Krishna's words, admiring his generosity and human connection that transcended politics. Praising Krishna's role in positioning Bengaluru as India's tech hub, Nikhil noted his transformative contributions to the IT sector. Concluding his tribute, Nikhil honored Krishna's memory, defining it as eternally inspiring.

The day also saw Krishna's last rites conducted with state honors in Mandya. Attended by dignitaries including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the ceremony marked the end of an era for Karnataka politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders joined in remembrance of Krishna's notable contributions.

As a respected statesman and intellectual, Krishna's legacy is celebrated across political lines. His statesmanship in advancing Karnataka's IT-BT sector and his guidance to upcoming politicians remain testaments to his enduring influence. Krishna, who later associated with the BJP, left active politics in 2023 after a distinguished career spanning over five decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

