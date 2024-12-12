Russia Sets Sights on Leading Global AI Race by 2030
Despite Western sanctions, Russia aims to enhance its global AI standing by 2030, driven by talented developers and proprietary AI models. Sberbank's deputy CEO, Alexander Vedyakhin, asserts Russia's potential to close the gap with AI leaders like the U.S. and China, emphasizing the need for supportive regulation.
Russia is poised to bolster its position in global AI rankings by 2030, according to Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's first deputy CEO. He credits this potential growth to the country's skilled developers and native generative AI models, even amid Western sanctions.
Currently, Russia ranks 31st on Tortoise Media's Global AI Index, outpaced by the U.S., China, and even fellow BRICS members. However, Vedyakhin believes supportive regulation could elevate Russia's standing, despite sanctions targeting its computing power.
Vedyakhin emphasized Russia's focus on developing smart AI models and ensuring technological sovereignty through its generative AI models. While Europe faces setbacks due to overregulation, returning developers inspired by Russia's AI opportunities could drive future advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- AI
- technology
- Sberbank
- Vedyakhin
- sanctions
- innovation
- global rankings
- generative AI
- developers
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Biotech Leap: Anabio's Swiss Acquisition Fuels Indo-Swiss Innovation
Chennai's GCC Boom: A Hub of Innovation and Talent
Sebastian Coe Champions Innovation in Indian Sports Amid Cricket's Dominance
Switzerland Steps into EU Defence Innovation Hub
Call for Sanctions on Pakistani Officials Amid Protest Violence