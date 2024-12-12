Russia Sets Sights on Leading Global AI Race by 2030

Russia is poised to bolster its position in global AI rankings by 2030, according to Alexander Vedyakhin, Sberbank's first deputy CEO. He credits this potential growth to the country's skilled developers and native generative AI models, even amid Western sanctions.

Currently, Russia ranks 31st on Tortoise Media's Global AI Index, outpaced by the U.S., China, and even fellow BRICS members. However, Vedyakhin believes supportive regulation could elevate Russia's standing, despite sanctions targeting its computing power.

Vedyakhin emphasized Russia's focus on developing smart AI models and ensuring technological sovereignty through its generative AI models. While Europe faces setbacks due to overregulation, returning developers inspired by Russia's AI opportunities could drive future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)