Family Feud Turns Deadly: Delhi Man Shot Amid Ongoing Rivalry

A late-night shooting in Delhi's Trilokpuri involving 32-year-old Ravi Yadav raises concerns over a longstanding family feud. Ravi, critically injured, identified Golu and two accomplices as the attackers. The conflict, rooted in legal disputes and attempted murder, heightens regional tension as police continue investigations into the shooting's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In the dead of night, a 32-year-old man named Ravi Yadav was shot multiple times in Delhi's Trilokpuri, sending ripples of fear through the community. The incident happened near 13 Block Trilok Puri Park around 12:28 AM, prompting immediate police response following a distress call about the shooting.

Ravi, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was first taken to LBS hospital by his family but later moved to MAX Hospital in Patparganj for more advanced care. The victim identified one of the shooters as Golu, a local resident, attributing the attack to him and two associates. This assault appears to be an escalation of a longstanding enmity between Ravi's and Golu's families, propelled by recent tensions involving legal battles and criminal allegations.

Ravi's history with Golu includes a previous attempt to murder case. Meanwhile, Ravi's uncle, Virender Yadav, an advocate, has lodged numerous complaints against Golu's family, possibly fueling the hostility. The already volatile relationship between the two families was further inflamed by a recent courtroom confrontation between their lawyers.

Commenting on the incident, Ravi's uncle Babbal told ANI, "Some boys fired bullets at Ravi last night at midnight. Ravi has been hit by bullets in his chest, and his condition is currently critical. We suspect this is linked to old animosities." Neighbor Surendra added to the grim narrative, recalling that they heard a loud noise reminiscent of firecrackers, only to find Ravi injured and being taken to the hospital.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 109/3(5) BNS and are actively pursuing the investigation. Of the three named suspects, two have been detained and are undergoing interrogation. Authorities are considering all angles, including if the shooting was a backlash against Ravi's efforts to tackle local crime. The inquiry remains ongoing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

