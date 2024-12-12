Family Feud Turns Deadly: Delhi Man Shot Amid Ongoing Rivalry

In the dead of night, a 32-year-old man named Ravi Yadav was shot multiple times in Delhi's Trilokpuri, sending ripples of fear through the community. The incident happened near 13 Block Trilok Puri Park around 12:28 AM, prompting immediate police response following a distress call about the shooting.

Ravi, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was first taken to LBS hospital by his family but later moved to MAX Hospital in Patparganj for more advanced care. The victim identified one of the shooters as Golu, a local resident, attributing the attack to him and two associates. This assault appears to be an escalation of a longstanding enmity between Ravi's and Golu's families, propelled by recent tensions involving legal battles and criminal allegations.

Ravi's history with Golu includes a previous attempt to murder case. Meanwhile, Ravi's uncle, Virender Yadav, an advocate, has lodged numerous complaints against Golu's family, possibly fueling the hostility. The already volatile relationship between the two families was further inflamed by a recent courtroom confrontation between their lawyers.

Commenting on the incident, Ravi's uncle Babbal told ANI, "Some boys fired bullets at Ravi last night at midnight. Ravi has been hit by bullets in his chest, and his condition is currently critical. We suspect this is linked to old animosities." Neighbor Surendra added to the grim narrative, recalling that they heard a loud noise reminiscent of firecrackers, only to find Ravi injured and being taken to the hospital.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 109/3(5) BNS and are actively pursuing the investigation. Of the three named suspects, two have been detained and are undergoing interrogation. Authorities are considering all angles, including if the shooting was a backlash against Ravi's efforts to tackle local crime. The inquiry remains ongoing. (ANI)

