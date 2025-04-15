Family Feud Ends in Tragedy: Nephew Accused of Shooting Uncle

A family dispute turned deadly when a 39-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his nephew, according to police reports. The alleged shooter, identified as Talib, is said to have fired the fatal shot following a disagreement that escalated around 2 pm.

Law enforcement officials recovered a .315 bore empty cartridge from the crime scene where the victim, Afzal, was found. Talib was taken into custody after Afzal's family members lodged a formal complaint against him.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Surendra Nath Tiwari, confirmed the arrest and stated that further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)