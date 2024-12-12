Left Menu

China's Stock Markets Surge Amid Economic Policy Speculation

Stocks in China and Hong Kong climbed as investors anticipated announcements from the Central Economic Work Conference. The CSI300, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices all saw gains. Investors are looking for policy updates that could influence economic growth and corporate earnings expectations.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong surged on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited outcomes from a pivotal economic policy meeting. The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped by 1.0%, with the Shanghai Composite rising by 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increasing by 1.2%.

The market's attention is squarely on the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), following a recent Politburo meeting where leaders committed to a moderately loose monetary policy aimed at driving economic growth.

Analysts indicate that any concrete fiscal policies introduced to boost domestic demand could substantially affect corporate earnings expectations by 2025, providing a sustainable boost to both onshore and offshore Chinese equities.

