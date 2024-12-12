China's Stock Markets Surge Amid Economic Policy Speculation
Stocks in China and Hong Kong climbed as investors anticipated announcements from the Central Economic Work Conference. The CSI300, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices all saw gains. Investors are looking for policy updates that could influence economic growth and corporate earnings expectations.
Stocks in China and Hong Kong surged on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited outcomes from a pivotal economic policy meeting. The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped by 1.0%, with the Shanghai Composite rising by 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increasing by 1.2%.
The market's attention is squarely on the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), following a recent Politburo meeting where leaders committed to a moderately loose monetary policy aimed at driving economic growth.
Analysts indicate that any concrete fiscal policies introduced to boost domestic demand could substantially affect corporate earnings expectations by 2025, providing a sustainable boost to both onshore and offshore Chinese equities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Serbia's Bold Budget: Economic Growth Amidst Political Turmoil
Labor's Influence: The Unyielding Grip on Australia's Monetary Policy
US Economic Growth Defies Expectations Amidst Inflation Concerns
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Growth Forecast Amid U.S. Tensions
Russia's Labour Crisis: Economic Growth vs Workforce Depletion