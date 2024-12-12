China's Stock Markets Surge Amid Economic Policy Speculation

Stocks in China and Hong Kong surged on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited outcomes from a pivotal economic policy meeting. The blue-chip CSI300 index jumped by 1.0%, with the Shanghai Composite rising by 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increasing by 1.2%.

The market's attention is squarely on the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), following a recent Politburo meeting where leaders committed to a moderately loose monetary policy aimed at driving economic growth.

Analysts indicate that any concrete fiscal policies introduced to boost domestic demand could substantially affect corporate earnings expectations by 2025, providing a sustainable boost to both onshore and offshore Chinese equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)