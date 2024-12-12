Congress and BJP Clash Over Adani Controversy in Heated Parliamentary Session

In a fiery exchange within the Indian Parliament, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday criticized members of the Treasury bench for allegedly misusing the parliamentary platform to deflect attention from the Adani controversy. Venugopal accused the ruling party of making derogatory and baseless allegations against Congress leaders to sidetrack the issue.

The criticism extended to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who was accused of repeatedly raising the same topic during zero hours. Venugopal noted that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, had already met with Speaker Om Birla, expressing a desire for the House to function smoothly and questioning Dubey's repeated allowances to speak.

Meanwhile, the Opposition staged protests on Parliament premises, carrying banners with messages against the government's alleged inaction on the Adani controversy. RJD MP Manoj Jha voiced concerns over the inability of the Opposition to raise issues within the legislative halls, forcing them to protest. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the dissenting MPs.

In a dramatic counter-move, Union Minister Giriraj Singh led a protest against Congress, accusing it of connections with billionaire philanthropist George Soros, presenting images of Sonia Gandhi and Soros as part of the demonstration.

