Surging Demand Boosts Ukrainian Wheat Exports

Ukraine's wheat export volumes have reached 1.1 million metric tons for December amidst increasing global demand. The Ukrainian Agricultural Union (UAC) anticipates a potential hike in prices by $20 to $25 per ton during the December-January period due to this rising demand.

In particular, Spain has shown strong interest, recently contracting Ukrainian feed wheat at $237-$238 per ton for January delivery. This price trend indicates a gradual climb for Ukrainian-origin wheat, as stated in a recent UAC report.

According to findings from agricultural consultancy APK-Inform, prices for Ukrainian milling wheat increased by $2 over the past week, now priced at $207 to $218 per ton delivered to Black Sea ports. Official figures note that 9.13 million tons have been exported since July 2024, while the total cap for the year is 16.2 million tons. Deputy Farm Minister Taras Vysotskiy mentioned a shift in focus from wheat to corn exports starting in upcoming months.

