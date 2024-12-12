Left Menu

Surging Demand Boosts Ukrainian Wheat Exports

Ukraine's wheat exports for December total 1.1 million tons, with strong demand likely raising prices by $20-$25 per ton. Key markets include Spain. APK-Inform reports a recent price rise to $207-$218 per ton CPT Black Sea. Ukraine's farm ministry capped annual wheat exports at 16.2 million tons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:24 IST
Surging Demand Boosts Ukrainian Wheat Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's wheat export volumes have reached 1.1 million metric tons for December amidst increasing global demand. The Ukrainian Agricultural Union (UAC) anticipates a potential hike in prices by $20 to $25 per ton during the December-January period due to this rising demand.

In particular, Spain has shown strong interest, recently contracting Ukrainian feed wheat at $237-$238 per ton for January delivery. This price trend indicates a gradual climb for Ukrainian-origin wheat, as stated in a recent UAC report.

According to findings from agricultural consultancy APK-Inform, prices for Ukrainian milling wheat increased by $2 over the past week, now priced at $207 to $218 per ton delivered to Black Sea ports. Official figures note that 9.13 million tons have been exported since July 2024, while the total cap for the year is 16.2 million tons. Deputy Farm Minister Taras Vysotskiy mentioned a shift in focus from wheat to corn exports starting in upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024