ILO and UNDP Host Key Event in Armenia to Combat Gender-Based Violence in Workplace

On December 10, 2024, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) held a groundbreaking event at the UN House in Yerevan, Armenia. This initiative, part of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, emphasized the critical importance of eliminating violence and harassment against women and girls in the workplace. The event highlighted transformative tools like the ILO’s C190 - Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 and the UNDP’s Gender Equality Seal for the Private Sector, aimed at fostering inclusive, respectful, and violence-free workplaces.

Uniting Stakeholders for Action

The seminar operated under the campaign's global theme: “Every 11 Minutes, a Woman is Killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence Against Women.” It brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government representatives, workers’ and employers’ organizations, private sector leaders, and civil society groups. The inclusive participation highlighted the need for collective efforts to address gender-based violence and promote equality within the workplace.

Opening Remarks and Key Themes

The event began with opening remarks from prominent leaders, including:

Zhora Sargsyan, Head of Labour and Employment Department at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA), who discussed the government’s ongoing work to ratify the ILO’s C190 Convention.

Zhanna Harutyunyan, UNDP Gender Equality Portfolio Manager, who stressed the need for collaborative efforts to eradicate workplace violence.

Nver Sargsyan, Project Coordinator for the ILO’s PILRAT project, who highlighted the pivotal role of partnerships in ensuring equitable work environments.

Practical Tools for Workplace Equality

Session 1: ILO’s C190 - Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019

Özge Berber Agtaş, Gender Equality and Non-Discrimination Specialist at the ILO, delivered a compelling presentation on the C190 Convention. She outlined how its ratification and implementation could establish safer and more equitable workplaces in Armenia.

Several key updates were shared:

The MLSA is actively working on C190’s ratification, incorporating multi-agency feedback.

Varduhi Brutyan, Head of the Training and Research Center of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Armenia, underscored the importance of integrating social dialogue into education systems.

Lilit Adamyan, CEO of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia, affirmed her organization’s commitment to supporting employers in aligning their policies with C190 principles.

Ara Mkrtchyan, Head of the Labour Law Supervision Unit, highlighted the necessity of enhancing the institutional capacity of the Health and Labour Inspection Body (HLIB) to prevent and address workplace violence effectively.

Nver Sargsyan shared a quote from Mikhail Pouchkin, Director of the ILO Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia: "Together, we can create workplaces defined by safety, dignity, and equality, ensuring no one is left behind."

Session 2: UNDP’s Gender Equality Seal for the Private Sector

The second session, led by UNDP representatives Zhanna Harutyunyan and Andrea Castano, focused on the Gender Equality Seal for the Private Sector. This innovative initiative provides a framework for businesses to adopt and strengthen gender-sensitive practices. By aligning with the Seal’s principles, organizations can advance workplace equity, drive societal change, and position themselves as champions of gender equality.

Broader Implications and Future Steps

The event served as a call to action for government officials, private sector leaders, and civil society to work collaboratively to eliminate workplace violence and harassment. By promoting C190’s principles and adopting frameworks like the Gender Equality Seal, Armenia is paving the way toward safer and more inclusive workplaces.

This initiative aligns with global efforts to protect workers' rights, empower women, and foster environments where respect and dignity are foundational values.