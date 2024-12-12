Left Menu

Massive Anti-Narcotics Operations in Assam: Over 1.7 Lakh Yaba Tablets Seized

Police in Assam conducted two major anti-narcotics operations, seizing over 1.7 lakh Yaba tablets and arresting six individuals. The first raid in Sribhumi district led to the confiscation of 50,000 tablets, while the second in Cachar district uncovered 1.20 lakh tablets, with operations aimed at making the state drug-free.

Police in Assam seized 50,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Sribhumi district.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, police in Assam's Sribhumi district intercepted a vehicle and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets from a secret compartment. Five individuals were apprehended during the overnight anti-narcotics operation, led by Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, acting on reliable intelligence in the Anglabazar area on Wednesday night.

Superintendent Das reported that the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01FL-7370, was stopped and searched, uncovering the illicit drugs. All apprehended individuals belonged to the Sribhumi district and were identified as Abdul Sadik, Amiruddin, Anamuddin, Ziaul Haque, and Kamrup Haque. The vehicle originated from Mizoram's Champhai district.

Meanwhile, in another remarkable operation, Assam Police in Cachar district seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 36 crore, and arrested a suspect. Superintendent Numal Mahatta revealed that the drugs, concealed in potato sacks, were transported from a neighboring state, reinforcing the state's ongoing efforts against drug trafficking under the Chief Minister's directive.

