Navanc: Revolutionizing Property Lending with AI Innovation
Navanc, India's leading FinTech startup, is pioneering the integration of AI, IoT, and Blockchain to create India's first AI-powered property score and stack for secured lending and insurance. With recent seed funding of USD 1 million, Navanc plans to expand its operations across India and enhance its AI capabilities.
Navanc, a forefront Indian FinTech startup, is making waves by integrating AI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies to develop the first AI-powered property score and stack in India. This innovative system is designed to streamline secured lending and insurance transactions, providing stakeholders with reliable data and enhancing credit decision-making processes.
With USD 1 million raised in a seed funding round led by Prarambh Ventures and supported by Inflection Point Ventures and others, Navanc aims to amplify its presence in urban and semi-urban regions across Tier 1–4 cities. The funds will also facilitate the incorporation of Generative AI and Computer Vision models to elevate the startup's AI capabilities.
Founded by Nagachethan S M and Byom Kesh Jha in 2021, Navanc seeks to transform property lending and insurance with cutting-edge AI solutions. The venture promises to increase transparency and efficiency in the BFSI sector, ultimately fostering financial inclusion and catalyzing growth in India's property market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach
Sunteck Realty Top Performer in Global Real Estate Sustainability
India's Real Estate Market: Renewed Affordability Amidst Rate Cuts
Liberty General Insurance and Profectus Capital Empower MSMEs with Tailored Insurance Solutions
Gaurs Group's Major Investment in Greater Noida Real Estate