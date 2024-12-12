Navanc: Revolutionizing Property Lending with AI Innovation

Navanc, a forefront Indian FinTech startup, is making waves by integrating AI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies to develop the first AI-powered property score and stack in India. This innovative system is designed to streamline secured lending and insurance transactions, providing stakeholders with reliable data and enhancing credit decision-making processes.

With USD 1 million raised in a seed funding round led by Prarambh Ventures and supported by Inflection Point Ventures and others, Navanc aims to amplify its presence in urban and semi-urban regions across Tier 1–4 cities. The funds will also facilitate the incorporation of Generative AI and Computer Vision models to elevate the startup's AI capabilities.

Founded by Nagachethan S M and Byom Kesh Jha in 2021, Navanc seeks to transform property lending and insurance with cutting-edge AI solutions. The venture promises to increase transparency and efficiency in the BFSI sector, ultimately fostering financial inclusion and catalyzing growth in India's property market.

