Rahul Gandhi Visits Hathras: Political Tensions Rise

Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras to meet the victim's family of the 2020 crime, sparking political reactions. BJP leaders criticized him, accusing him of exploiting unrest. The case had seen court verdicts, but Gandhi's actions drew ire as political tensions resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:30 IST
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Hathras (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, paid a visit to Boolgarhi village in Hathras on Thursday to meet the family of the 2020 Hathras crime victim. In a recent verdict, an SC/ST court in Hathras acquitted three out of four accused in 2023, while condemning one for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In the wake of Gandhi's visit, BJP leader Baldev Singh Aulakh questioned his intentions, pointing out that the CBI had already closed the Hathras case. Aulakh accused Gandhi of attempting to stir unrest and anarchy, expressing skepticism over the influence of Gandhi's political journeys in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak termed Gandhi as a "victim of frustration," accusing him of exploiting the situation for political gain. Pathak emphasized the state's progress in infrastructure and law, urging Gandhi to refrain from inciting clash, as Uttar Pradesh aims to transform into the nation's leading state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

