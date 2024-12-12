Exxon's Alleged Espionage: Hacking Claims Ignite Political Firestorm
A Reuters report revealed that a lobbyist for Exxon Mobil was investigated for orchestrating a hack targeting environmentalists. The alleged operation aimed to thwart climate change investigations. Political figures and green groups have called for accountability, raising concerns over corporate-funded cyberespionage threatening democracy.
A recent Reuters investigation has sparked a political uproar, as it reported that an Exxon Mobil lobbyist was scrutinized for allegedly leading a hacking campaign against environmentalists. The operation, spanning from 2015 to 2018, reportedly targeted over 500 email accounts, aiming to derail legal challenges against Exxon.
Exxon has denied any involvement, dismissing the allegations as "conspiracy theories." However, political figures like Senate Budget Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse and Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden urged the Department of Justice to investigate, citing potential threats to democracy and justice.
The unfolding investigation comes amidst broader scrutiny of mercenary hacking, with key figures facing legal challenges. Environmental groups demand thorough examination of Exxon's potential ties to the hackers, emphasizing the need for accountability in corporate espionage endeavors.
