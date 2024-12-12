Grand Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 with Eco-Friendly Initiatives

In an impressive move towards eco-friendly transportation, Uttar Pradesh officials have readied 7,000 new electric and CNG buses for the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, while barring diesel buses from the venue. Additionally, 1.5 lakh toilets have been constructed to cater to the vast influx of pilgrims. BJP leader and Minister Dayashankar Singh revealed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has accepted an invitation to the grand event.

The Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the religious gathering expected to draw millions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the arrangements, ensuring seamless rituals and access for pilgrims. Among these preparations is an emphasis on enhancing the safety and comfort for female devotees with special accommodations at the Sangam, according to SDM Abhinav Pathak.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a visit to Prayagraj on December 13 to review progress and launch multiple development projects valued over Rs 6,670 crore. His itinerary includes performing religious ceremonies at pivotal sites, including Sangam Nose and Akshay Vata Vriksh, emphasizing the administration's focus on both spiritual and infrastructural enhancements for Maha Kumbh 2025.

