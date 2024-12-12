Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at JNU: Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' Disrupted

The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU was disrupted following alleged stone pelting and protests. Event organizers from ABVP claim left-leaning students orchestrated the chaos, accusing them of attacking freedom of expression. The incident has reignited debates on free speech within educational spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:13 IST
Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at JNU. (Photo/ABVP)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The peaceful screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film centered on the Gujarat Godhra incident, was abruptly disrupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday. Allegations of stone pelting and protests by some students brought chaos to the event, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Sabarmati Dhaba.

Reports indicate that the university administration has yet to comment on the fracas. According to ABVP, unidentified individuals are accused of inciting panic by throwing stones at the audience, leading to the screening's premature cancellation. The group alleges that the disruption was orchestrated by students with leftist inclinations who oppose their activities.

Posters were torn, slogans were raised, and tensions escalated as ABVP condemned the incident as a 'cowardly assault' on freedom of speech. The RSS-affiliated organization denounced what it perceives as an attack on its efforts to stimulate dialogue on issues supposedly suppressed by intellectual elites. They claim the disruption exhibits intolerance of anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

