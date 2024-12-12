Left Menu

Grand Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh 2025 with 50 Crore Expected Devotees

UP Minister Rakesh Sachan announced that Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj expects 45-50 crore attendees. Efforts are underway to enhance the experience for pilgrims, with special focus on safety and comfort for female devotees. Prime Minister Modi to review development projects worth Rs 6,670 crore during his upcoming visit.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP Leader Rakesh Sachan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Sachan publicized on Thursday the projection of 45-50 crore devotees attending the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The announcement was made during Sachan's visit to Patna, where he extended an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the event. Preparations overseen by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are already in motion, with a visit to Prayagraj scheduled for tomorrow to inspect the arrangements.

Sachan elaborated that the Maha Kumbh, organized by the UP government every 12 years, has already commenced its preparatory phase a year prior. Adityanath's thorough review is part of the broader efforts to ensure flawless execution of rituals and services at the Sangam, in anticipation of visits by around 45-50 crore devotees. In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming tour, the Chief Minister personally reviewed the setup on Thursday, urging comprehensive measures to accommodate the influx smoothly.

An official release indicates that Brahmins, priests, and pandas will assist attendees, underscoring a seamless and spiritual experience. The Yogi Adityanath government is prioritizing a hospitable and efficiently managed environment for global pilgrims. Particular enhancements include safety measures and facilities for female attendees, with SDM Mahakumbhnagar Abhinav Pathak confirming 12 specialized units for women, equipped with changing rooms.

In efforts to upgrade the Sangam's aesthetic, obsolete boats are being replaced by flower-adorned floating jetties. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on December 13 will feature an assessment of development initiatives worth over Rs 6,670 crore connected to the Maha Kumbh preparations. His itinerary includes performing puja and inaugurating projects in Prayagraj from midday onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

