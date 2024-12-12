Left Menu

Global Outcry: IAEA Condemns Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Grid

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, IAEA, criticized assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during an emergency session, but omitted Russia's name in the resolution despite widespread power outages caused by drone and missile strikes. The meeting saw mixed votes, with ongoing geopolitical tensions not fully addressed.

Updated: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:09 IST
Global Outcry: IAEA Condemns Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Grid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday condemning the attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, sparing Russia from direct blame.

In response to the recent drone and missile onslaught on Ukraine's energy facilities, causing widespread power outages, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) convened an emergency Board meeting. These attacks compromised the power supply necessary for cooling nuclear fuel, posing grave nuclear safety risks.

During this closed-door meeting in Vienna, 22 countries supported the resolution. However, it fell short of directly naming Russia, which, along with China, voted against it. The ongoing geopolitical tension continues as Ukraine pushes for international accountability, influencing future military and diplomatic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

