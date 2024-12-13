Impeachment Call Amid South Korean Political Turmoil
Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's opposition leader, suggested impeachment to restore order, amid conflict over President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law imposition. His statement comes ahead of a significant parliamentary vote, further heightening political tensions in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:18 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a provocative political development, South Korea's opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This statement arrives just a day before the parliamentary vote that will assess the president's fleeting martial law decision.
The opposition's demand for impeachment is aimed at reinstating stability in a politically volatile climate triggered by the president's controversial move.
Amid rising tensions, the parliament's decision could profoundly impact the country's political landscape, marking a pivotal moment in South Korea's governance under Yoon's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies Amidst Assembly Fallout
Ajmer Sharif Dispute Ignites Political Turmoil Amidst Allegations of Diversion Tactics
Political Turmoil: Kadam Predicts Thackeray's Disappearance into the Night
Political Turmoil in France: Electricity Tax Controversy Sparks Crisis
Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines