Impeachment Call Amid South Korean Political Turmoil

In a provocative political development, South Korea's opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This statement arrives just a day before the parliamentary vote that will assess the president's fleeting martial law decision.

The opposition's demand for impeachment is aimed at reinstating stability in a politically volatile climate triggered by the president's controversial move.

Amid rising tensions, the parliament's decision could profoundly impact the country's political landscape, marking a pivotal moment in South Korea's governance under Yoon's leadership.

