Impeachment Call Amid South Korean Political Turmoil

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's opposition leader, suggested impeachment to restore order, amid conflict over President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law imposition. His statement comes ahead of a significant parliamentary vote, further heightening political tensions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:18 IST
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a provocative political development, South Korea's opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This statement arrives just a day before the parliamentary vote that will assess the president's fleeting martial law decision.

The opposition's demand for impeachment is aimed at reinstating stability in a politically volatile climate triggered by the president's controversial move.

Amid rising tensions, the parliament's decision could profoundly impact the country's political landscape, marking a pivotal moment in South Korea's governance under Yoon's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

