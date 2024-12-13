Left Menu

India Remembers: 23 Years Since the Parliament Terror Attack

Leaders across India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered to honor fallen soldiers on the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. The assault by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed extremists left several security personnel dead. The remembrance event highlights the enduring impact of terrorism on national security and Indo-Pakistani relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:07 IST
PM Modi and other top political leaders pay their tributes to the fallen Jawans in Parliament attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony at the Indian Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside prominent political figures, marked the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. This solemn gathering paid homage to the brave jawans who defended the heart of the nation against a brutal terrorist ambush, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi laid floral tributes, echoing sentiments that recalled the tragic events of December 13, 2001. On that fateful day, the attackers used deceit and lethal force, penetrating Parliament's defenses and engaging in a deadly exchange that claimed the lives of Delhi Police personnel, security staff, and a civilian gardener.

The attackers, armed with sophisticated weaponry, capitalized on fake credentials to breach security. The incursion, directed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, intensified Indo-Pakistani tensions, leading to a military standoff. Despite the passage of time, such annual remembrances serve as potent reminders of the ongoing threat of terrorism and the valor of those who stand against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

