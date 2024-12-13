Left Menu

Nation Remembers: 23 Years Since the 2001 Parliament Attack

Leaders across India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives during the 2001 Parliament attack. This solemn remembrance marks the 23rd anniversary of the horrific terror assault executed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, highlighting the historical Indo-Pak tensions it intensified.

PM Modi and other top political leaders pay their tributes to the fallen Jawans in Parliament attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the 23rd anniversary of the Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other prominent political figures, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Opposition leaders, convened at the Parliament to honor the brave individuals who died in the 2001 incident.

The tragic events of December 13, 2001, remain etched in national memory, as terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed breached Parliament's security, ultimately taking the lives of nine defenders. Among them were Delhi Police officials and a CPWD gardener, all commemorated today by leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The attackers, under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, managed to infiltrate using a fake government vehicle identity, causing a showdown between terrorists and security forces. The aftermath exacerbated Indo-Pakistan relations, leading to a military standoff in 2001-2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

