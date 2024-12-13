Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Partha Chatterjee Bail in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal

The Supreme Court has granted bail to former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in a money laundering case linked to recruitment irregularities. He will be released by February 1, 2025. The trial court must finalize charges and record vulnerable witnesses' statements before this deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:58 IST
Supreme Court Grants Partha Chatterjee Bail in Cash-for-Jobs Scandal
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has provided relief to Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal education minister, amid ongoing legal proceedings in a money laundering case connected to recruitment irregularities. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, approved bail for Chatterjee, effective February 1, 2025, while setting stringent deadlines for the trial court.

The directives include deciding on the framing of charges by the end of December 2024 or prior to the commencement of winter break, and the completion of recording vulnerable witnesses' statements by January 2025. Post these conditions, Chatterjee's release on bail will be executed, though his confinement shall not extend beyond February 2025.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Chatterjee, urged the court for bail, arguing parity with other accused who are free. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), opposed, citing the seriousness of the charges and significant cash recoveries. The case traces back to Chatterjee's arrest by the ED, linked to the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam, with additional probes by the CBI underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024