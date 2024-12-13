Left Menu

Call for Reform: Addressing Misuse of Domestic Violence Laws

In light of a tragic suicide, a petition seeks reforms in domestic violence laws to prevent misuse. Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the petition calls for government action and an expert committee to review existing laws, aiming to protect both men and women from false allegations and ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:11 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent call for reform is echoed in a recent petition filed in the Supreme Court, seeking amendments to domestic violence laws to thwart their misuse. The petition follows the tragic suicide of Atul Subhash, who, in his final message, accused his estranged wife of using these laws to extort him.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the petition, has urged the government to consider past court observations about the escalating misuse of dowry laws, noting its detrimental impact on men and their families. He recommends forming a committee of experts to scrutinize and reform the current legal provisions.

The petition highlights the Supreme Court's previous concerns about false dowry cases harming families and children, urging immediate legislative action to protect the laws' true intention—safeguarding women without undermining the justice system or ignoring men's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

