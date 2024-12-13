Call for Reform: Addressing Misuse of Domestic Violence Laws

An urgent call for reform is echoed in a recent petition filed in the Supreme Court, seeking amendments to domestic violence laws to thwart their misuse. The petition follows the tragic suicide of Atul Subhash, who, in his final message, accused his estranged wife of using these laws to extort him.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the petition, has urged the government to consider past court observations about the escalating misuse of dowry laws, noting its detrimental impact on men and their families. He recommends forming a committee of experts to scrutinize and reform the current legal provisions.

The petition highlights the Supreme Court's previous concerns about false dowry cases harming families and children, urging immediate legislative action to protect the laws' true intention—safeguarding women without undermining the justice system or ignoring men's plight.

