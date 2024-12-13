Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Major Fake Passport Syndicates in India

The Delhi Police's IGI Airport Unit has dismantled several fake passport syndicates, arresting 19 foreign nationals, including 12 Bangladeshis, and 23 agents from various Indian states. These syndicates, exploiting India's borders, have significant implications for global security and immigration, facilitating illegal activities like human trafficking and terrorism.

This year, the Delhi Police's IGI Airport Unit successfully dismantled several major fake passport syndicates operating across India. As of now, authorities have apprehended 19 foreign nationals, including 12 Bangladeshi nationals, along with 23 agents from different regions, for their involvement in utilizing fake passports or visas for travel purposes.

According to DCP Airport Usha Rangnani, the IGI Airport Police played a pivotal role in breaking down these networks that have been abusing India's porous borders to facilitate illegal entries and create fake Indian passports. The syndicates' activities not only threaten India's international reputation but also pose significant challenges to global security systems.

In recent operations, numerous fake document networks have been uncovered, revealing a complex system of fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and forged documents used to acquire Indian passports fraudulently. The arrests have severely hampered these operations, which also aid crimes like human trafficking and terrorism. The ramifications of such criminal activities extend well beyond mere legal infractions, affecting international relations and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

