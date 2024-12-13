Left Menu

Sour Taste: U.S. Senator Flags Chinese Garlic Import Concerns

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has raised alarms over Chinese garlic imports, citing food safety and exploitative labor practices. He has described it as 'sewage garlic,' drawing strong responses from China, which dismisses the claims as political. The situation adds tension to U.S.-China trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:07 IST
Sour Taste: U.S. Senator Flags Chinese Garlic Import Concerns
  • Country:
  • China

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has called for an investigation into Chinese garlic imports, pointing to food safety and labor concerns. He dubbed it 'sewage garlic' due to alleged fertilizer practices, sparking a response from China urging American politicians to apply more 'common sense.'

Senator Scott's concerns extend to accusations of exploitative labor in Chinese garlic production and its low prices undermining American growers, affecting U.S. economic security. The U.S. remains the largest market for Chinese garlic, importing millions worth annually.

China's foreign ministry warns against politicizing trade, stating this approach risks global supply chain stability. Trade tensions are heating up with former President Donald Trump's imminent White House return, potentially escalating the U.S.-China trade conflict once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024