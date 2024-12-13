Sour Taste: U.S. Senator Flags Chinese Garlic Import Concerns

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has called for an investigation into Chinese garlic imports, pointing to food safety and labor concerns. He dubbed it 'sewage garlic' due to alleged fertilizer practices, sparking a response from China urging American politicians to apply more 'common sense.'

Senator Scott's concerns extend to accusations of exploitative labor in Chinese garlic production and its low prices undermining American growers, affecting U.S. economic security. The U.S. remains the largest market for Chinese garlic, importing millions worth annually.

China's foreign ministry warns against politicizing trade, stating this approach risks global supply chain stability. Trade tensions are heating up with former President Donald Trump's imminent White House return, potentially escalating the U.S.-China trade conflict once more.

