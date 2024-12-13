Sour Taste: U.S. Senator Flags Chinese Garlic Import Concerns
U.S. Senator Rick Scott has raised alarms over Chinese garlic imports, citing food safety and exploitative labor practices. He has described it as 'sewage garlic,' drawing strong responses from China, which dismisses the claims as political. The situation adds tension to U.S.-China trade relations.
- Country:
- China
U.S. Senator Rick Scott has called for an investigation into Chinese garlic imports, pointing to food safety and labor concerns. He dubbed it 'sewage garlic' due to alleged fertilizer practices, sparking a response from China urging American politicians to apply more 'common sense.'
Senator Scott's concerns extend to accusations of exploitative labor in Chinese garlic production and its low prices undermining American growers, affecting U.S. economic security. The U.S. remains the largest market for Chinese garlic, importing millions worth annually.
China's foreign ministry warns against politicizing trade, stating this approach risks global supply chain stability. Trade tensions are heating up with former President Donald Trump's imminent White House return, potentially escalating the U.S.-China trade conflict once more.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Firms Praised by China Amid Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions Rise: Mexico Threatens Retaliatory Tariffs Against U.S.
Canada Prepares for Possible Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade Tensions
Cross-Pacific Commerce: Navigating Trade Tensions
Britain's Delicate Balancing Act: Navigating Trade Tensions with Trump, EU, and China