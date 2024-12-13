Left Menu

PM Modi's Pivotal Visit to Prayagraj: A Boost for Mahakumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj marks a significant step for Mahakumbh 2025, with the inauguration of key infrastructure and spiritual projects. His presence underscores the importance of Sanatan Dharma, aiming to enhance religious tourism and connectivity while emphasizing cleanliness in the holy city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a momentous visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj on Friday to inaugurate a series of developmental projects, valued at approximately Rs 5,500 crore, gearing up for Mahakumbh 2025. This visit, hailed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as crucial for Sanatan Dharma adherents, underscores the PM's commitment to enhancing the region's infrastructure and spiritual resonance.

Among the highlights of the inauguration are the Akshayvat Corridor and the Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir Corridor. Addressing a public rally, CM Yogi emphasized that PM Modi's initiatives, inspired by Sanatan Dharma's principles, have reinvigorated the spiritual legacy of Prayagraj, with key projects offering devotees unprecedented access to revered sites.

During the visit, PM Modi also performed rituals at Prayagraj's Sangam, paying homage at the Lete Hanuman Mandir. The launch included infrastructure enhancements like road and rail networks, permanent Ghats, and riverfront developments to ensure seamless connectivity. Noteworthy is the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, aimed at guiding pilgrims through Mahakumbh Mela 2025. Projects dedicated to the river Ganga's cleanliness reflect the administration's commitment to ecological sustainability.

