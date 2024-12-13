Unyielding Turmoil: Russia's Intense Assault on Ukraine's Energy Sector
Russia launched one of its heaviest attacks on Ukraine, targeting the energy sector with over 90 missiles and 200 drones. Ukraine's defenses intercepted several projectiles, with Western support playing a crucial role. Amid ongoing conflict, geopolitical tensions rise with the future of US military support uncertain under President-elect Donald Trump.
Russia has escalated its military campaign against Ukraine with a formidable aerial attack, marking one of the most intense assaults on the nation's energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the deployment of 93 cruise and ballistic missiles alongside nearly 200 drones.
Sophisticated defense systems, including F-16 warplanes provided by Western allies, enabled Ukraine to intercept a substantial portion of the onslaught. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a unified international stance against Russia's aggression, urging a globally coordinated response.
Tensions rise as President-elect Donald Trump suggests changes to US military support for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia affirms its commitment to targeting key energy and transport infrastructure within Ukraine, citing retaliation for Ukrainian offensives.
