Left Menu

Diamond Grading Firm's IPO Gleams with Strong Investor Interest

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd's IPO subscribed 17% on day one. Retail investors subscribed 70%, while non-institutional investors at 14%. The Rs 4,225-crore IPO includes fresh shares worth Rs 1,475 crore and a Rs 2,750 crore Offer-for-Sale. Funds target acquisitions and general purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:44 IST
Diamond Grading Firm's IPO Gleams with Strong Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On its opening day, the initial public offering of International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd gained significant traction, securing 17% subscriptions. The IPO, launched on December 17, attracted bids for 98,72,800 shares compared to the 5,85,60,902 shares on offer, according to data provided by NSE.

The interest among Retail Individual Investors was especially notable, reaching a 70% subscription rate, while non-institutional investors accounted for a 14% subscription. Supported by Blackstone, the firm garnered Rs 1,900 crore from anchor investors earlier.

The IPO, valued at Rs 4,225 crore, merges new equity issuance worth Rs 1,475 crore with an Offer-for-Sale from promoter BCP Asia II TopCo Pte Ltd, a Blackstone affiliate. The proceeds are earmarked for acquiring the IGI Belgium and Netherlands groups, alongside other corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024