In a significant step towards fostering international collaboration, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a dialogue with New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Tahesha L. Way. The meeting, held in Gandhinagar, revolved around enhancing the sister state agreement between the two regions through robust cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges.

Both leaders showed a keen interest in forging stronger people-to-people connections. Serving as the main liason, Index-B aims to ensure sustained dialogue and collaboration. Chief Minister Patel articulated Gujarat's strategic leadership in sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation. Lieutenant Governor Way expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in these areas.

The meeting underscored the contributions of approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, recognized for their pivotal role in driving environmental initiatives, innovation, and trade. Both parties agreed on identifying areas of shared interest and intensifying cooperation. Patel extended an invitation for Way to explore the Statue of Unity during her subsequent visit, and a token of goodwill, crafted by Gujarat's women artisans, was presented to her.

