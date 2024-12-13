Left Menu

Gujarat and New Jersey Strengthen Ties with Promising Collaboration

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel met NJ's Lt. Governor Tahesha L. Way to strengthen their sister state partnership, focusing on cultural and economic exchanges. They highlighted mutual opportunities in green energy and fintech, acknowledging the Indian-Gujarati community's contributions and proposing further collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:07 IST
Gujarat and New Jersey Strengthen Ties with Promising Collaboration
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey Tahesha Veni (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards fostering international collaboration, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a dialogue with New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Tahesha L. Way. The meeting, held in Gandhinagar, revolved around enhancing the sister state agreement between the two regions through robust cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges.

Both leaders showed a keen interest in forging stronger people-to-people connections. Serving as the main liason, Index-B aims to ensure sustained dialogue and collaboration. Chief Minister Patel articulated Gujarat's strategic leadership in sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation. Lieutenant Governor Way expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in these areas.

The meeting underscored the contributions of approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, recognized for their pivotal role in driving environmental initiatives, innovation, and trade. Both parties agreed on identifying areas of shared interest and intensifying cooperation. Patel extended an invitation for Way to explore the Statue of Unity during her subsequent visit, and a token of goodwill, crafted by Gujarat's women artisans, was presented to her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024