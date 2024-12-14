Left Menu

Explosion at Matla Power Station Injures Nine, Leaves One Critical

An explosion at the Matla Power Station in South Africa left nine workers injured, one critically. Preliminary investigations attribute the incident to a ruptured high-pressure steam pipe. Despite the explosion, Eskom states that power supply issues are managed, maintaining the suspension of load shedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-12-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 03:25 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Nine workers suffered injuries, one critically, following an explosion at South Africa's Matla Power Station, which is operated by Eskom. The explosion, caused by a ruptured high-pressure steam pipe above Unit 6 transformer, resulted in a loss of power to the area.

Eskom's preliminary investigation suggests significant dust combined with the power loss hindered immediate damage evaluation until daylight. Technical teams are assessing the damage comprehensively, and there is currently no indication of sabotage.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, attended the site to support Eskom's team and visited the injured. Despite the incident, the suspension of load shedding remains unaffected, with Eskom able to manage power supply interruptions effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

