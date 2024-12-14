Explosion at Matla Power Station Injures Nine, Leaves One Critical

Nine workers suffered injuries, one critically, following an explosion at South Africa's Matla Power Station, which is operated by Eskom. The explosion, caused by a ruptured high-pressure steam pipe above Unit 6 transformer, resulted in a loss of power to the area.

Eskom's preliminary investigation suggests significant dust combined with the power loss hindered immediate damage evaluation until daylight. Technical teams are assessing the damage comprehensively, and there is currently no indication of sabotage.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, attended the site to support Eskom's team and visited the injured. Despite the incident, the suspension of load shedding remains unaffected, with Eskom able to manage power supply interruptions effectively.

